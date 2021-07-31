South Carolina

Conway police ask for help locating 13-year-old girl missing since Thursday

D’asia Shanette Baker was last seen at her Conway residence Thursday, July 29, 2021. Police are asking for help from the public to find her.
D’asia Shanette Baker was last seen at her Conway residence Thursday, July 29, 2021. Police are asking for help from the public to find her. Conway Police Department

A Conway teen has been missing since Thursday, and police are asking for the public’s help finding her.

D’asia Shanette Baker, 13, was last seen at her home in Conway on Thursday, according to a release from the Conway Police Department.

Baker was last seen wearing a green hoodie and yellow shorts. Baker is Black, around 5 foot, 2 inches tall, and weighs around 127 pounds, according to the release.

Anyone with information on Baker’s whereabouts is asked to call the Conway Police Department at 843-248-1790.

Profile Image of Mary Norkol
Mary Norkol
Mary Norkol covers housing and homelessness for The Sun News through Report for America, an initiative which bolsters local news coverage. She joined The Sun News in June 2020 after graduating from Loyola University Chicago. She was editor-in-chief of the Loyola Phoenix, leading the paper to first place in its general excellence category from the Illinois College Press Association. Norkol won awards in podcasting, multimedia reporting, in-depth reporting and feature reporting from the ICPA. While in college, she reported breaking news for the Daily Herald and interned at the Chicago Sun-Times and CBS Chicago.
  Comments  

South Carolina

Former Rhode Island priest faces sexual assault charges

July 31, 2021 2:33 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service