South Carolina
After teen shot in Rock Hill near downtown, police seek suspects who fled in car
A teen was shot on a street near downtown Rock Hill Wednesday afternoon, police said.
The victim, 15, was shot while on Laurel Street near Main Street a block west of downtown before 2 p.m., said Lt. Michael Chavis of the Rock Hill Police Department.
The victim was shot once but his injuries do not appear to be life-threatening, Chavis said. The victim was taken to Piedmont Medical Center hospital for treatment.
There was a large police presence in the area afterward.
No one has been arrested in the shooting, Chavis said.
A black car was seen leaving the scene of the shooting but the suspects and car have not been found as of 3 p.m., Chavis said.
Check back for updates on this developing story.
Comments