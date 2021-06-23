South Carolina

Several train cars derailed in South Carolina as crews investigate, officials say

Several train cars derailed in Pickens County, South Carolina, on Wednesday.
Several train cars derailed in Pickens County, South Carolina, on Wednesday. Screen grab/Twitter

Emergency crews are investigating after several train cars derailed Wednesday in South Carolina.

The cars derailed on the Norfolk Southern Railroad in Pickens County around 1:30 p.m., emergency management officials told WYFF.

Officials told WSPA at least 13 cars derailed, but no injuries have been reported and no “major chemicals” were involved.

FOX Carolina reports that emergency crews are on the scene investigating.

Photos and videos showing the derailment were posted on social media.

  Comments  

South Carolina

SC man gets 20 years for voyeurism, exploitation of a minor

June 23, 2021 3:43 PM

Business

No more tolls for Hilton Head’s Cross Island Parkway

June 23, 2021 2:48 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service