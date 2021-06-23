Man threatens to shoot up Myrtle Beach hotel after woman rejects him, SC cops say

South Carolina police have charged a man accused of threatening to “spray the place up” after a woman at Myrtle Beach hotel refused to talk to him. The Sun News file photo

A South Carolina man faces several charges after authorities say he threatened to “spray the place up” when a woman rejected his advances outside a Myrtle Beach hotel.

The incident unfolded the week of June 11 outside the Patricia Grand Hotel. A woman told police she was walking with a co-worker when a man, who lives at the hotel, tried to talk to her, according to an incident report obtained by McClatchy News.

When she brushed him off, the woman said he threatened to kill her. The man then went to his car and pulled out body armor, a loaded magazine and proceeded to play with the bullets, the report states.

The woman then fled the area. That’s when police said another hotel employee stepped in to try and calm the man down. The employee told officers that the man showed him a duffel bag with a gun inside and said he was going to shoot up the hotel.

The worker also fled and immediately alerted his supervisor, according to the police report. Both victims said they were advised not to contact police when the incident initially happened because the hotel’s general manager was already doing an internal investigation, police said.

William Desean Fields, 40, was arrested and booked on June 14 on two counts of aggravated assault, and one count of pointing and presenting a firearm at another, according to Myrtle Beach Police, WBTW reported.

Myrtle Beach police said their investigation into the incident is ongoing.