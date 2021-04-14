Convicted peeping Tom from NC taken into custody after standoff, York SC Sheriff says

A convicted peeping Tom from Rock Hill, who faced additional charges in North Carolina, was taken into custody Wednesday night after a four-hour standoff with law enforcement, officials said.

Travis Al Jeron Cousar was arrested about 7 p.m. by South Carolina SWAT officers and federal agents after he barricaded himself in a Fort Mill apartment, said Trent Faris, spokesman for the York County Sheriff’s Office.

No one was hurt, Faris said.

UPDATE: The subject that barricaded himself in an apartment on Forest Ridge Dr has been taken into custody. He was wanted for break-ins and peeping tom incidents in Statesville, NC. #YCSONews — YCSO_SC (@YCSO_SC) April 14, 2021

York County SWAT, K-9, and Special Operations Group assisted U.S. Marshals at the scene after Cousar barricaded himself in the apartment on Forest Ridge Drive just north of the Catawba River near U.S. 21, Faris said. Fort Mill officers assisted with traffic and crowd control outside the scene where there was a heavy police presence, said Maj. Bryan Zachary of the Fort Mill Police Department.

NOTICE: Increased police presence in the area of Forrest Ridge Dr., Fort Mill. YCSO is assisting the US Marshals service and a person has barricaded themselves in an apartment there. Please stay clear of the area. More information when available #YCSONews pic.twitter.com/VevhHnUsDC — YCSO_SC (@YCSO_SC) April 14, 2021

Cousar was wanted by Statesville, NC, police for break-ins and peeping incidents, according to an April 9 statement on the Statesville Police Department Facebook page.

Cousar had committed the offenses at apartments in Statesville and faces North Carolina charges of felony breaking and entering, secret peeping, and larceny of a firearm, Statesville police said.

Faris confirmed that law enforcement were seeking Cousar for the North Carolina charges. Statesville is north of Charlotte and about 60 miles from Fort Mill.

Please stay away from the area around 1700 block of Forest Ridge Dr. We are dealing with a barricaded subject in the Forest Ridge Apartments. pic.twitter.com/1eHAhXvFUh — Fort Mill Police (@FortMillPD) April 14, 2021

Cousar also has pending warrants for violation of probation and failure to register as a sex offender in South Carolina, Statesville police said.

Cousar was convicted in 2016 and 2019 of three peeping Tom incidents from Rock Hill in York County, court and police records show. In his last conviction in 2019, Cousar pleaded guilty to two counts of peeping Tom, failure to stop for a blue light, and threatening a public official, court records show.

He was sentenced to three years in a South Carolina prison and four years of probation, court records show.

Check back for updates on this developing story.