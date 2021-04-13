SC stops giving Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine after US hits pause. What we know

South Carolina’s health department has suspended administering the Johnson & Johnson single-shot COVID-19 vaccine until it is cleared by the federal oversight agencies that on Tuesday hit pause on the company’s vaccine after several people developed blood clots after receiving a dose.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the U.S. Food and Drug Administration have strongly recommended that dispersal of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, also known as the Janssen vaccine, stop “out of an abundance of caution” after six women developed blood clots, the food and drug agency said.

“The FDA and CDC have recommended a pause. We are certainly going to follow that,” said Dr. Edward Simmer, South Carolina’s health director. “We are in the process right now of calling all of our providers and making sure they know that they should not give out the Janssen vaccine.”

The University of South Carolina, for example, was scheduled to begin administering Johnson & Johnson vaccines on Tuesday, but will suspend those disbursements unless guidance from the Food and Drug Administration changes, said university spokesman Jeff Stensland. The state’s flagship university, however, does have enough Moderna and Pfizer vaccine to meet demand, he added.

Doctors have stressed that anyone who has already received the vaccine should not panic, as the clots are still very rare.

The blood clots, the agencies said, were all documented among women ages 18 to 48, and the women developed symptoms six to 13 days after they each had received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

One woman has since died and another is in critical condition, Dr. Peter Marks, director of the food and drug’s Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, said at a Tuesday press conference.

“These adverse events appear to be extremely rare,” the agencies said. ”COVID-19 vaccine safety is a top priority for the federal government, and we take all reports of health problems following COVID-19 vaccination very seriously.”

Outside Columbia’s federal COVID-19 vaccine site, Simmer told reporters he did not think a pause of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine would have a significant impact on the state’s vaccine availability.

While some clinics have had to cancel appointments as a result of the news, Simmer said about 95% or more of the state’s vaccination sites are not administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

“I think the impact will be minimal,” Simmer said.

Simmer said he understands vaccine hesitancy, especially now, but strongly encouraged South Carolinians to seek out clinics that offer the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines, which have not been known to cause serious side effects in patients.

Simmer said health officials’ quick action to discontinue Johnson & Johnson shots demonstrates just how closely they’re monitoring the safety of the vaccine and any side effects it may cause.

“The federal government is working with the state governments and others to act very quickly to get them out of circulation until we can make absolute sure it’s safe,” Simmer said.“This shows just how attentive we are to the safety of these vaccines and that we are willing to take action.”

Reporter Lucas Daprile contributed to this report.