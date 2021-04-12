South Carolina teen stuns ‘Idol’ judges with Chris Stapleton song, earning Top 16 spot

Caleb Kennedy on “American Idol.” Screengrab from American Idol / Youtube

South Carolina’s young country crooner, Caleb Kennedy, impressed ‘American Idol’ judges once again Sunday with his performance of the Chris Stapleton hit ‘Midnight Train to Memphis.’

The Roebuck teen, who keeps his hat low and his mullet long, survived the most recent cut to stand among the final 16 performers.

“This brother has ice water in his veins,” judge Lionel Richie said following Kennedy’s performance Sunday.

“It’s almost like I can never see your eyes, and I like it,” Katy Perry said. “You are becoming the outlaw.”

The 16-year-old’s calm demeanor and deep, gritty voice quickly made him an ‘Idol’ favorite and a standout from his fellow contestants.

“I think a lot of people believe in me more than I believe in myself,” Kennedy said when he first performed for the judges at the beginning of the season. He sang and strummed an original tune.

Despite his age, Richie told him he already mastered “a storyteller’s voice.”

“The three of us think you’re it,” Richie said.

Living in Roebuck, population just a little north of 2,000, most of Kennedy’s experience comes from playing at home, or performing gigs at area bars he had to have his mother arrange for him.

But if he’s nervous on the national stage, it doesn’t show, the judges agree.

“To be 16 and to really be able to stick to your guns on what you are … this guy’s got a course he wants to stay on,” country musician and judge Luke Bryan said. “You’re driving a big jacked-up truck right down the path you want to go.”

Following Sunday night’s show, voting immediately began to select the top 12 singers.

Kennedy will return to the stage again Monday night.

‘American Idol’ airs at 8 p.m. EDT on ABC.