Want to know more about our SC human trafficking investigation? Join us for a live Q&A

Live Q&A: Investigating Human Trafficking in South Carolina

An investigation by The Sun News recently revealed that a private investigator, hired on behalf of Horry County law enforcement and paid with taxpayer dollars, participated in sex acts with potential trafficking victims inside local massage parlors.

The story has generated a lot of interest, feedback and questions, so we want to provide an opportunity for you to get your questions answered — about this specific investigation or human trafficking investigations generally.

Join Sun News reporter David Weissman for a live virtual Q&A at noon on April 7, 2021 with a human trafficking expert and South Carolina state senator.

Register here to reserve your spot and submit your questions in advance. You can tune into the event here or visit The State or The Sun News Facebook pages to watch.

Jane Anderson is an attorney advisor for AEquitas, a nonprofit aimed at improving prosecution practices related to human trafficking, and has expertise in prosecuting human trafficking, domestic violence, stalking and sexual violence. Prior to joining AEquitas, she served as a prosecutor in Miami, Florida where she tried many of the state’s first human trafficking cases. In her role as a founding member of the Human Trafficking Unit, Anderson developed policies to better identify and provide necessary services to sex and labor trafficking victims, while ensuring offender accountability through the use of digital evidence, financial investigations, and creative charging decisions. She has served as a Human Trafficking Task Force Liaison and Field Coach for trafficking prosecutors. She has also developed several trafficking trainings, including a four-day training on combating human trafficking in commercial front brothels.

Sen. Stephen Goldfinch, who represents parts of Horry, Georgetown and Charleston counties, graduated with from the Charleston School of Law with his J.D. in 2010 and serves as a partner at Goldfinch Winslow LLC with practice areas focusing on civil, criminal, estate and probate litigation. He currently serves on the Senate Rules, Finance, Agriculture and Natural Resources, and Fish, Game and Forestry committees.

