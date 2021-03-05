Former Rock Hill home health worker exploited, stole from vulnerable patient, police say

A former Rock Hill home health worker has been charged with exploitation and financial crimes after stealing more than $1,500 from a patient, police said.

It’s the second time in a month a home health worker has been charged with stealing thousands of dollars from a vulnerable adult.

Tracy Regina Thomas, 36, is charged with exploitation of a vulnerable adult, three counts of forgery, financial identity fraud, and larceny, according to police, jail, and court records.

The investigation went on for months, according to a Rock Hill police report. The female victim, 56, reported to police last year about a negative balance in her checking account, Rock Hill Police Department Lt. Michael Chavis said.

Officers found about $1,500 had been stolen, Chavis said.

Thomas had access to the victim’s finance accounts for a brief period of time while working for a home health agency, Chavis said.

The exploitation of a vulnerable adult charge is a felony that carries up to five years in prison for a conviction under South Carolina law.

Thomas was sentenced to three years in a South Carolina prison in 2016 after pleading guilty to three counts of financial card fraud in York County criminal court, according to York County Clerk of Court and online records.

Thomas remains in the York County jail under a $65,000 bond, records show.

Scams an ongoing problem for vulnerable victims

Police in York, Chester and Lancaster counties, the S.C. Attorney General’s Office, and the FBI have repeatedly warned the public about thefts and scams that target vulnerable or elderly adults.

Rock Hill police charged a home heath worker in February in a case where the suspect with access to the victim’s financial information allegedly stole more than $4,000.

This week, York County Sheriff’s Office deputies posted several social media warnings to people to be careful of scams.

In 2018 and 2019 in York County criminal court, caregivers were convicted of stealing thousands of dollars from elderly people in their care, court records show. In those cases, the suspects had access to financial cards.

Elderly victims lose more than $3 billion annually in financial exploitation and scams, according to statistics from the FBI and National Institute of Justice. And, as many as one in 10 vulnerable adults are targets.