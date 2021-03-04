South Carolina

School board leader in South Carolina district charged with child-sex crimes, cops say

A top South Carolina school district leader was arrested on child sex charges.
A top South Carolina school district leader was arrested on child sex charges.

A top Florence County School District 5 leader was arrested on child sex charges Thursday, according to the sheriff’s office.

Christopher Garrett Marsh, 51, resigned as board of trustees chairman Wednesday without explanation, WBTW reported.

Marsh was appointed in 2019, and his term was set to expire in 2023.

He is facing two counts of 1st-degree sexual conduct with a minor, two counts of 2nd-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, and two 3rd-degree counts of sexual conduct with a minor.

The district’s board of trustees has called a special meeting for 7 p.m. Thursday “in regards to a trustee resignation.”

Superintendent Randy Smiley told McClatchy News that the district is aware of Marsh’s arrest but will not comment any further “while the matter is pending,” citing board policy

Related stories from Hilton Head Island Packet
Mitchell Willetts
Mitchell Willetts is a real-time news reporter covering the Carolinas for McClatchy. He is a University of Oklahoma graduate and outdoors enthusiast.
  Comments  

Business

SC Senate approves postponed small raises for teachers

March 04, 2021 12:37 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service