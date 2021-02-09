South Carolina

What’s $3.5 million split 13,998 ways? Record number of SC lottery tickets are winners

Tracy Glantz tglantz@thestate.com

A Pick 3 payout of $3.5 million is being split nearly 14,000 ways after a record number of winning tickets were sold, according to South Carolina Education Lottery officials.

Players are taking home either $250 or $500 per winning ticket, depending on how much they paid for them, a lottery release said.

A total of 13,998 were sold with the same three lucky numbers, 8-8-8, drawn Tuesday.

“Triple number combinations are by far the Lottery’s most popular played sequences, with Tuesday’s midday drawing producing 24 times the number (of) wins compared to the day prior,” the release said.

The number of winning plays tops the previous record, set in 2017, by just two. In that drawing, triple 4s were pulled.

Triple 8s have been drawn 15 times in SC lottery history, according to officials. Before Tuesday, the combination was last pulled in September 2018.

Related stories from Hilton Head Island Packet
Mitchell Willetts
Mitchell Willetts is a real-time news reporter covering the Carolinas for McClatchy. He is a University of Oklahoma graduate and outdoors enthusiast.
  Comments  

Health Care

Study: Jail populations dropped, rose slightly in pandemic

February 09, 2021 3:14 PM

Business

McMaster ousts workers’ comp director over husband’s deal

February 09, 2021 12:02 PM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service