The most popular Super Bowl snack in South Carolina? Here’s what people are Googling

South Carolinians are craving meatballs while the Kansas City Chiefs play the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, data show. CharlotteFive

The Super Bowl is approaching, and South Carolinans aren’t just thinking about pizza.

They are also looking up dishes to pair with game-day staples, including one snack food its residents just can’t get enough of.

Meatballs lead unique food searches in South Carolina ahead of the Super Bowl, according to data released Wednesday from Google Trends.

The snack topped the list after Google examined the foods that were “highly searched in each state relative to searches in the US overall,” a spokesperson told McClatchy News in an email.

The results are different from last year, when Google found chili was most popular in South Carolina. Another data tool said Palmetto State residents were craving seven-layer dip at the time.

“Seven layer dip” searches typically go up before the big game, according to Google. Its 2021 data show the food was a favorite in four states.

This year, the top “uniquely searched” foods in several states included classic football fare, such as chicken wings, nachos and cheeseburger sliders, a map shows.

There were also some foods that raised eyebrows on social media. Twitter users were perplexed about jambalaya reigning supreme in Kentucky and chia seed coconut milk desserts topping the list in Wyoming.