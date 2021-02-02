South Carolina

Candy bar craving leads to lottery win for South Carolina man. ‘I almost passed out’

A man with a craving for candy stopped at a South Carolina store — and ended up with a sweet surprise.

The Spartanburg County man was picking up a candy bar when he bought a $10 lottery ticket “on a whim,” according to the S.C. Education Lottery. He later realized the ticket was worth $300,000.

“I about passed out,” the winner, who officials didn’t identify, said in a news release Monday.

The S.C. Education Lottery said the man won big after taking a trip to the Corner Mart in Landrum. The convenience store is near the North Carolina border roughly 25 miles northwest of Spartanburg.

While grabbing a candy bar, officials said, the winner tried his luck on the $300,000 Extra Play game. He beat 1-in-a-million odds — but almost forgot about his sweet treat.

“It kind of melted before I finally ate it,” the man said in the news release.

It’s not the first time a run to a store led to a big windfall.

In March, a North Carolina mother studying to become a nurse scored a prize-winning ticket during her coffee break, McClatchy News reported.

Months later, officials said a North Carolina college student won big after making a “last-minute” stop to the grocery store.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING

When gambling is more than a game

Gambling is designed to be a source of entertainment.

If you or a loved one shows signs of gambling addiction, you can seek help by calling the national gambling hotline at 1-800-522-4700 or visiting the National Council on Problem Gambling website.

Related stories from Hilton Head Island Packet
  Comments  

Health Care

Military doctor tapped to lead health agency faces screening

February 02, 2021 9:40 AM

South Carolina

Daily Journal hires former Clarion Ledger editor Sam Hall

February 02, 2021 7:55 AM
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service