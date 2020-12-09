‘She didn’t believe me.’ SC man wins $125,000 in lottery — struggles to convince wife

One of the first things an Easley, South Carolina, man did after scratching off a $125,000 winning lottery ticket was tell his wife — but she literally couldn’t believe their luck.

“She didn’t believe me at first,” the anonymous winner told SC Education Lottery officials.

He was home alone when he revealed the winning numbers on his $5 Carolina Black Ruby ticket, and called his wife to share the life-changing news.

She wasn’t convinced until she got home and saw the ticket herself, the husband said.

But once the couple was on the same page, they decided to use the money to pay off their home.

Odds of winning a top prize in the Carolina Black Ruby game are 1-in-720,000, according to lottery officials.

Two more top prizes of $125,000 remain.

The husband bought his ticket at the Hot Spot #4002 on JC Calhoun Memorial Highway, which received a $1,250 commission for the sale.

