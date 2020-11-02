One dead, four hospitalized after multi-vehicle crash on Midlands road, SC cops say

One person was killed and four others were hurt Sunday night in a multi-vehicle crash at a Midlands intersection, South Carolina Highway Patrol said.

The three-vehicle collision happened at about 7:15 p.m. at the intersection of U.S. 378 and S.C. 527, Cpl Sonny Collins said. That’s outside of Sumter, near the junction with Interstate 95, and near the Turbeville Correctional Institution.

A 2008 Chevrolet Trailblazer was heading north on S.C. 527, and the driver failed to yield the right of way when pulling onto U.S. 378, Collins said.

The Chevy SUV smashed into a 2001 GMC truck and a 2005 Ford pickup that were both heading west on U.S. 378, according to Collins.

Both the Ford and GMC trucks flipped over, and the driver of the GMC was killed, Collins said.

News alerts in your inbox Sign up for email alerts and be the first to know when news breaks. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Two passengers in the GMC, along with the drivers of the Ford and the Chevy, were taken to an area hospital, according to Collins.

Information on their conditions was not made available by Highway Patrol.

All of the occupants in the three vehicles were wearing seat belts, Collins said.

The Sumter County Coroner’s Office will publicly identify the driver of the GMC after notifying the next of kin.

There was no word on possible criminal charges, but the crash continues to be investigated by Highway Patrol.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

Through Friday afternoon, 845 people had died on South Carolina roads in 2020, according to the Department of Public Safety.

This was at least the 18th person killed in a Sumter County crash in 2020, DPS data shows.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING This is a breaking news story In a breaking news situation, facts can be unclear and the situation may still be developing. The State is trying to get important information to the public as quickly and accurately as possible. This story will be updated as more information becomes available, and some information in this story may change as the facts become clearer. Refresh this page later for more updated information.