Fire in Sumter building so massive it’s seen on satellite images

Firefighters battled an overnight fire in Sumter that was so large it could be seen on satellite images.

A fire broke out at a building on South Lafayette Drive and Fulton Street, according to the Sumter Police Department. That’s near Manning Avenue in an industrial section of Sumter.

Officials said the fire started at about 10 p.m. Tuesday at the former V B Williams Furniture Plant, which closed in 2004, the Sumter Item reported. The building is now occupied by Hodge Trucking Company.

Officials said the fire was contained but not controlled, according to multiple reports.

Roads surrounding the massive building fire have been closed, and police are asking drivers to avoid the area.

Information on what caused the fire was not available and remains under investigation.

Both the Columbia Fire Department and crews from nearby Shaw Air Force Base assisted in battling what officials called “at least a 3-alarm fire,” WOLO reported.

No injuries have been reported, according to WIS.

A fire in Sumter was seen on satellite images. National Weather Service

The National Weather Service office in Columbia said the fire had to be very large to appear as it did on satellite images.

“The smoke plume from the fire is clearly visible,” the National Weather Service tweeted.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING This is a breaking news story In a breaking news situation, facts can be unclear and the situation may still be developing. The State is trying to get important information to the public as quickly and accurately as possible. This story will be updated as more information becomes available, and some information in this story may change as the facts become clearer. Refresh this page later for more updated information.