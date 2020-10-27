Search for ‘at-risk’ man reported missing by Lexington police

A search was underway Tuesday for an “at-risk” South Carolina man who was last seen in Lexington, police said.

Police said Lonnie Stephen Randall was missing in a news release.

The 58-year-old Monetta resident was on Gibson Road, near Hendrix Street in Lexington, Monday afternoon, according to the release. That’s near the junction of U.S. 1 and U.S. 378, and across from Mount Olive CME Church.

Lonnie Randall was reported missing by the Lexington Police Department. Lexington Police Department

Randall is considered at risk because of ongoing mental health issues, police said.

His family is worried about his safety, according to the release.

Police described Randall as a 5-foot-7, 150-pound man with brown hair and blue eyes, and was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, blue jeans and mismatched shoes.

There was no word if Randall was alone when he went missing.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 803-358-7262, or CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

