Sticky Fingers bandit: Window busted, purse taken from vehicle at Myrtle Beach restaurant

Well, someone got Sticky Fingers and it was from the ribs.

A family had its car broken into while dining at the Sticky Fingers restaurant near Coastal Grand Mall on Sunday evening. An employee saw a vehicle’s window smashed out in the parking lot and reported it to the owners, according to a police report.

The victim said his wife’s purse was stolen from under the driver’s seat. Inside the purse, were a library card and pictures of their family, according to the report.

There was no suspect information listed in the report.

