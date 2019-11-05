South Carolina

Electric heater may have started fire that killed man and his dog, SC officials say

A man and his dog were killed in a South Carolina house fire early Tuesday morning.

The Glendale Fire Department responded to the home on Clark Circle in Glendale at about 1:30 a.m. after neighbors called about the fire, Chief Eric Alley told the McClatchy news group.

Responders found a 69-year-old man and his dog dead inside the home, Alley said.

The man’s name has not been released, Alley said.

The fire seems to have been started by an electric heater, but officials are still working to confirm and are investigating, according to Alley.

Glendale is about seven miles from Spartanburg.

