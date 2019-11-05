Crash closes busy Columbia intersection during morning commute, police say

A major intersection in downtown Columbia was closed for hours during the Tuesday morning commute following a collision, police said.

The intersection of Main Street and Elmwood Avenue was closed for about two hours as drivers headed toward Columbia, police said on Twitter.

The crash was reported at about 5:30 a.m., and the intersection near the end of S.C. 126 was closed as police investigated the wreck.

Shortly before 7:30 a.m., police tweeted Elmwood Avenue had reopened, but still warned drivers about delays in the area.

Traffic will continued to be blocked as a section of Main Street, between Elmwood and Calhoun, remained closed while police continued to clear debris from the wreck out of the roadway.

Detours were set up, and drivers are encouraged to avoid the area if possible until the road is completely reopened.

The crash involved an SUV and a car, and two people were taken to an area hospital with serious injuries, WIS reported.

Further information on their condition and any other injuries was not available.

There is no word on what caused the collision.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

