SC teacher, husband found dead after domestic violence situation, sheriff says

A funeral will be held Monday for a South Carolina high school teacher who was found dead, along with her husband’s body, following a domestic violence incident, the Clarendon County Sheriff’s Office said.

Jessica Regina Purvis McFaddin and Samuel Raymond “Ray” McFaddin III died Oct. 30, according to Stephens Funeral Home.

The sheriff’s office said the couple’s deaths were the result of a domestic violence situation, the Sumter Item reported.

Sheriff Tim Baxley said deputies responded to their New Zion home Thursday morning after their bodies were discovered by a family member, according to MDJ online.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Jessica McFaddin was a high school teacher at Laurence Manning Academy, where she also served as the director of public information and a yearbook advisor. The school is about 60 miles southeast of Columbia.

The 40-year-old Georgia native taught history, according to her obituary.

“The Laurence Manning family has experienced the tragedy of a teacher (Jessica McFaddin) and her husband passing away,” the school said in a Thursday morning Facebook post.

The school altered or canceled several events following Jessica McFaddin’s death. That included changing a scary hayride to a “Hey Hay Glow Ride” with glow sticks that were featured during a time to “Glow for Jessica,” and the school said it was donating a portion of the proceeds to the McFaddin children.

“This has been devastating for our school,” Laurence Manning Academy headmaster Tripp Boykin said, according to WCIV. “She is one of those teachers that’s the heart of the school.”

Laurence Manning Academy announced there will be no school Monday, when a funeral service and burial will be held for Jessica McFaddin.

“Please continue to remember the entire McFaddin family in your prayers,” school officials said on Facebook.

There have been hundreds of comments about Jessica McFaddin on the school’s Facebook post and a tribute wall memorializing her on the funeral home’s website.

A memorial service was held for 39-year-old Ray McFaddin Sunday at the Sardinia Presbyterian Church, where the family was a part of the congregation and he was a former Deacon, according to his obit.

The Weyerhaeuser IT Team was among those to post on Ray McFaddin’s tribute wall, and his obituary said he “was an IT production specialist in the timber industry.”

The Clarendon County Coroner’s Office has not issued a cause of death for either Jessica or Ray McFaddin. Autopsies are scheduled at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston, per the Sumter Item.

Information was not available if the deaths are considered a murder-suicide, or if one of the McFaddins was considered responsible and if the other was a victim.

They are survived by a son and daughter, among other relatives, according to the funeral home.

An investigation into the deaths continues.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

Listen to our daily briefing:

BEHIND OUR REPORTING This is a breaking news story In a breaking news situation, facts can be unclear and the situation may still be developing. The State is trying to get important information to the public as quickly and accurately as possible. This story will be updated as more information becomes available, and some information in this story may change as the facts become clearer. Refresh this page later for more updated information.