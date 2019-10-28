Search continues for missing SC teens who went hiking along North Carolina border

The search continued Monday morning for two teens who went missing while hiking at Jones Gap State Park in South Carolina, according to multiple reports.

Rescuers say they are looking for a 19-year-old woman and an 18-year-old man who went missing Sunday in the mountain park along the North Carolina border, WYFF reports.

“Rescue crews and thermal imaging from a drone were unsuccessful,” Cedar Mountain Fire Rescue said on Facebook.

The two were unprepared to spend the night in the woods and did not have water, food or flashlights, according to WYFF.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

The pair originally started the hike with two other friends, who decided to go back to the car and meet the teens at the end of the trail, Fox Carolina reports.

Searchers will be back in the park looking for them starting at 8:30 a.m. Monday, WLOS reports.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office used drones Sunday night to help with the search, according to WLOS.

“Safety Tip: When hiking, it is important to be prepared for the unexpected. Food, water, flashlights and warm layers are especially important,” the volunteer Cedar Mountain Fire Rescue squad said on Facebook.