Power outage caused traffic issues in Five Points area, Columbia Police say

A power outage left hundreds in the dark Wednesday morning, and caused issues for drivers heading to Five Points, the Columbia Police Department said.

Because of a blackout, traffic signals were not working along Devine Street heading toward Five Points, police said on Twitter.

This caused delays for drivers heading through the area on the morning commute.

Among the intersections affected by the darkened traffic signals are:

▪ Devine Street and Millwood Avenue

▪ Devine and Sims and Blossom streets

Emergency crews from Dominion Energy worked to fix the problem in the area, and power was restored to the traffic signals at about 9 a.m., according to police.

Just before 8 a.m., more than 200 customers in Richland County were without power Wednesday morning, Dominion Energy reported. Power is not expected to be fully restored until 10:30 a.m., according to Dominion.

The outage was caused by power lines damaged by falling trees or branches, Dominion reported.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

