Snake-bitten SC lawmaker running 11 miles to State House to announce re-election bid

Chris Wooten

It’s safe to say state Rep. Chris Wooten has recovered from a venomous snake bite that landed him in a hospital intensive care unit for a few days earlier this month.

The Lexington Republican plans to announce his re-election campaign Friday morning by running 11 miles from his district to the State House in Columbia.

The U.S. Marine veteran and former state trooper made the same trek down Highway 378 in 2017 to announce his first run for S.C. House District 69.

Wooten is already known around the State House for his physical feats. Last April, he tackled and pinned down a suspect who fled from police into his front yard.

After being bitten by a copperhead in his front yard earlier this month, he killed the serpent with a brick.

The swelling on Wooten’s foot from that bite only completely subsided Wednesday, his campaign told The State.

Wooten plans to begin running at 4:15 a.m. Friday. He plans to arrive at the State House around 6 a.m.