Moped rider killed after getting run over by truck in Midlands crash, SC cops say

A moped rider was killed Wednesday in a collision with a tractor trailer on a Midlands road, the South Carolina Highway Patrol said.

The crash occurred just before 4 p.m. on Norris Brooks Road, near Monetta, Trooper Joe Hovis said.

The moped rider was heading west, the same direction as the 2018 Mack tractor trailer, according to Hovis.

As the truck passed, the moped swerved to the left, crossing the center line and hit the back of the 18-wheeler, Highway Patrol reported.

The moped rider, who was not wearing a helmet, was ejected and died at the scene of the wreck, Hovis said.

The moped rider will be publicly identified by the Sumter County Coroner’s Office once next of kin has been notified.

The truck driver was wearing a seat belt and was not injured in the wreck.

The crash continues to be investigated by Highway Patrol.

