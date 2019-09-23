Speeding driver killed in Midlands-area crash that injured kids, SC coroner says

South Carolina traffic collisions by the numbers More than 141,000 traffic collisions were recorded in South Carolina in 2017. Here's why there were so many. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK More than 141,000 traffic collisions were recorded in South Carolina in 2017. Here's why there were so many.

The driver of an SUV was killed in a crash just outside of the Midlands Sunday night when his speeding vehicle flipped and crashed, the Aiken County Coroner’s Office said.

The wreck occurred just before 10 p.m. on S.C. 125, also known as Atomic Road, Coroner Darryl Ables said in a news release.

Sylvester Gamble was driving a 2004 Lexus SUV heading south, according to the release.

The SUV was traveling at a high rate of speed when the 51-year-old Wadley, Georgia man lost control, and as the Lexus ran off the road into the median, it flipped several times, Ables said.

Gamble was not wearing a seat belt, said Cpl. Sonny Collins of the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

As the SUV flipped, Gamble was ejected, and suffered blunt force injuries that caused him to die at the scene, according to Ables.

There were five passengers in the Lexus with Gamble, according to the coroner’s release. Three adults and two children were all hurt and had to be taken to Augusta University Medical Center, Ables said.

The coroner said none of their injuries were considered life threatening, but further information on their condition was not available.

The coroner’s office is waiting for the results of toxicology tests on Gamble to determine if he was under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

The wreck is still being investigated by highway patrol.

