On-campus shooting put SC State University on lockdown for 5 hours, school says

South Carolina State University was on lockdown for more than five hours after a shooting early Friday morning, the school said.

One student was hurt in the shooting, the university said, “and is expected to make a full recovery.”

The shooting happened at about 2:30 a.m. Friday, according to WCSC.

“There is no longer an imminent threat to the campus community,” university officials said at about 8 a.m. Friday.

The university lifted the lockdown just after 8 a.m.

