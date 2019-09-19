‘All clear’: School in Chester County off lockdown after SLED clears bomb threat

What happens during a school lockdown? A school lockdown is a precautionary measure issued in response to a direct or nearby threat. It requires staff and students to respond quickly and comply with rules. Here’s how it often works. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A school lockdown is a precautionary measure issued in response to a direct or nearby threat. It requires staff and students to respond quickly and comply with rules. Here’s how it often works.

A high school in Chester County was on lock down and a nearby elementary school on lock out Thursday for several hours until a South Carolina bomb squad cleared the building after a threat to blow up the school, officials said.

The threat was made at Lewisville High School in Richburg, said Chester County Sheriff Max Dorsey.

Deputies and agents from the State Law Enforcement Division bomb squad found no explosives, Dorsey said.

“The school is all clear,” Dorsey said around 2 p.m. Thursday.

Chester deputies and other police agencies responded Thursday morning after a staff member called about the threat, Dorsey said.

The school was not evacuated, Dorsey said.

The school was on a low-level threat status and no one was allowed in or out until the SLED bomb squad checked the building, Dorsey said.

The SLED bomb squad includes a specially-trained K-9 dog that searches for explosives, Dorsey said.

Lewisville Elementary School nearby was placed on lock out by school officials, officials said.

The Chester County School District issued a statement Thursday saying:

“We received a tip that there was a threat of a bomb on the school campus at Lewisville High School today. Administration and Police responded immediately. Lewisville Elementary was placed in Lock Out as an extra precaution and there is not a threat to the elementary school. The bomb dog from SLED is being brought in to search the campus. All students are safe and secure. The sheriff is currently on site, with extra law enforcement officers, as well as school and district administration. They are evaluating the situation. Law enforcement is doing its due diligence to ensure everyone is safe. Once they give us an all clear, we will have students return to class. Please be patient and let our professionals do their job to keep our students and staff safe. We will give you an update when possible but this is still a fluid process.”

The investigation into the threat is ongoing, Dorsey said.