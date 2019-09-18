Teen killed, another person severely injured in Midlands shooting, coroner says

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A teenager was killed in a Midlands shooting early Wednesday morning that left another person hospitalized with severe injuries, the Sumter County Coroner said.

The shooting occurred before 1 a.m. in the Cherryvale area of Sumter County, Coroner Robbie Baker said in an interview with The State.

A 19-year-old was shot and rushed to a hospital in Sumter, where he died in the emergency room, Baker said.

Another man was injured in the shooting and had to be airlifted by helicopter to a hospital in Columbia, according to the coroner.

Explore where you live. Subscribe for 12 FREE weeks of unlimited digital access. SAVE NOW

Information on his condition was not available, but Baker said the man was having surgery after suffering injuries that were severe.

The coroner’s office has determined the teen’s death was a homicide, but there is no word on a possible suspect, or suspects, in addition to a motive or any arrests.

The teen will not be publicly identified until his family has been notified by the coroner’s office.

Baker said an autopsy is scheduled for the 19-year-old on Thursday at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.