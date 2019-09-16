Rock Hill teen killed in Lancaster shooting, officials say

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do
Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.
By
×
Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.
By
Lancaster, SC
A Rock Hill teen has died after being shot and killed Sunday in Lancaster, officials said.
Gunshot victim Jaquavious Neely, 19, died at Medical University of South Carolina-Lancaster, said Lancaster County Coroner Karla Knight-Deese.
Neely died around 4:15 p.m., coroner officials said.
The shooting happened near Carmel Road, according to The Herald’s news partner,
WBTV.
No arrests had been made as of late
Sunday night, according to law enforcement officials.
The killing
remains under investigation by the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office and the coroner’s office.
Check back for updates
Related stories from Hilton Head Island Packet
August 15, 2019 02:24 PM
September 06, 2019 04:08 PM
September 13, 2019 02:16 PM
August 19, 2019 12:48 PM
Andrew Dys covers breaking news and public safety for The Herald, where he has been a reporter and columnist since 2000. He has won 51 South Carolina Press Association awards for his coverage of crime, race, justice, and people. He is author of the book “Slice of Dys” and his work is in the U.S. Library of Congress.
Comments