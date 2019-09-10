NC woman charged in Rock Hill shooting, pistol-whipping; others wanted, police say

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A North Carolina woman has been arrested in the shooting of a Rock Hill man who was robbed and also pistol-whipped, police said.

Three children were in the Poag Street house when the woman was part of the robbery conspiracy, Rock Hill Police Department officers said.

Tadaysia Alexis Mone Nelson, 18, of Newton, N.C., was charged Monday, said Rock Hill Police Lt. Michael Chavis. Nelson is charged with attempted murder, kidnapping, conspiracy, armed robbery and three counts of felony child neglect, according to arrest warrants and jail records.

Nelson conspired with others in the crime, Chavis said.

The man told police in late August he was inside the home with a woman when masked men came in the house and forced him to his knees, according to a police report. One of the suspects hit him in the head with a gun before shooting him in the arm, the report said.

The suspects then fled and stole the man’s Infiniti car, according to police.

The victim survived the shooting, Chavis said. Rock Hill police are seeking others in the shooting, Chavis said.

“This remains an active investigation and our officers are actively looking for other suspects in this case,” Chavis said.

Nelson was denied bond and remains at the York County jail.