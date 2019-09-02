South Carolina

One killed in one-car crash in York County, police said

York County, SC

One person was killed in a one-car crash Sunday night in York County, according to officials.

Sgt. Bill Rhyne with S.C. Highway Patrol said the wreck happened at 9:11 p.m. Sept. 1 on Lincoln Road, near Walnut Farm Road.

Rhyne said the driver of a 2017 Honda was heading north on Lincoln Road, ran off the right side of the road and overturned.

Rhyne said the driver was the only person in the car and was wearing a seat belt.

The driver died at the scene, Rhyne said.

