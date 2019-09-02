SC utility braces for “significant threat” to power supply as Hurricane Dorian looms

Hurricane Dorian continues to churn over Bahamas, still tracking toward Carolinas Check out the Monday 6am forecast for the latest on the predicted track of Hurricane Dorian. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Check out the Monday 6am forecast for the latest on the predicted track of Hurricane Dorian.

Santee Cooper is bracing for potentially “significant’’ threats to its electrical system as Hurricane Dorian moves toward South Carolina later this week.

The state-owned utility is checking equipment and making sure trucks are ready to roll if the hurricane leaves any of its customers in the dark, spokeswoman Mollie Gore said Monday morning. Santee Cooper serves more than 2 million people in South Carolina, either directly or indirectly.

The company also expects to be in contact with South Carolina’s other major utilities, Duke Energy and Dominion Energy, the later of which serves Columbia and Charleston. The alert status for Santee Cooper’s service territory, which is Myrtle Beach and much of rural eastern South Carolina, is that “a significant threat’’ faces its power system, Gore said in an email.

Gore said the company is hoping the hurricane doesn’t cause much damage in South Carolina, but the company is preparing for the worst.

“If hurricane force winds come right up the coast, we do have quite a lot of equipment and customers right there,’’ she said. “Everything we have seen right now shows us we need to be prepared for impacts, especially along the coast.’’

In preparation for the storm, Santee Cooper postponed its board meeting, scheduled for Tuesday. The board was supposed to discuss a new plan to phase out coal as an energy source.