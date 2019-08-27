Video production studio, Dollar General, apartments, more pitched in Lancaster County

Lancaster County SC rezoning includes Dollar General, studio, apartments Lancaster County SC rezoning plans include Dollar General, apartments, video production studio. County Council must approve. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Lancaster County SC rezoning plans include Dollar General, apartments, video production studio. County Council must approve.

Lancaster County could get a video production studio, another Dollar General and small apartments.

Several rezoning plans were submitted to the county and are up for decision by the county planning commission Sept. 17. They include:

▪ Waxhaw, N.C.-based Exxit, LLC wants to rezone almost an acre at 9794 Charlotte Hwy. in Indian Land to create a video production studio. The studio would be an addition to an existing building. It’s beside the Goodyear Auto Service, behind Cobblestone Creek Market.

County records show the 5,200-square-foot office building was built in 1997. Exxit bought the property last year. It has a total market value of more than $845,000.

▪ A large but slender stretch of vacant land between Kershaw Camden Highway and the rail line in Kershaw could get a Dollar General. The 9-acre site is at 7784 Kershaw Camden. Plans are for a 9,100-square-foot store. There are no current development plans for the more than 7 acres remaining.

A site plan for the Dollar General shows its entrance on Kershaw Camden, across from East 3rd St.

Owners out of North Carolina bought the property in 2011. It’s valued at almost $155,000.

▪ The Charlotte owner of 3 acres at 9330 Charlotte Hwy. wants to rezone and it. It’s used as a rental property now. The more than 2,500-square-foot single-story home and site sits at the corner of Charlotte and Thousand Oaks Drive. The rezoning would take the property down to a lower density residential listing than what’s allowed now.

The property has a total market value of $219,000.

▪ The owner of a vacant lot on McIlwain Road in Lancaster wants it rezoned to allow apartments. The site is a little more than an acre. There is a lot beside it with 15 apartments, others with mobile homes and a convenience store. The new plan involves one-bedroom apartments.

The site is on McIlwain between Evans Drive, Ross Road and Thomasville Street. The total market value is $10,700.

▪ The owner of almost 2 acres on Fiddle Drive in Lancaster wants to rezone from residential to general business use. It’s part of a more than 4-acre tract. Plans are to combine the site for yet unnamed business use. The property is between Fiddle and Fickling drives, off Flat Creek Road by the U.S. 521 Bypass south off-ramp. It’s valued at $60,200.

▪ Lancaster County could change its composting rules for industrial areas. The Mining Road Landfill in Kershaw has been composting feedstocks since 2012 but has plans to compost more from a dewatering facility in Charlotte that serves the region. The Lancaster County site would need a permit to accept items such as fats, oils, greases and plate scrapings.