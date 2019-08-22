Home invasion ends when violent Lexington man is shot by owner, sheriff says

Michael Matthew Nowinski is charged with mutiple crimes following a home invasion, the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department said. Lexington County Detention Center

A Lexington man’s attempt at a home invasion ended when he was shot by the homeowner, the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department said Thursday.

Michael Matthew Nowinski survived being shot, but as soon as he was released from the area hospital where he was treated, he was taken to the Lexington County Detention Center on multiple charges, the sheriff’s department said in a news release.

The 26-year-old broke into a Lexington County home on Greenwood Drive Sunday morning, according to the news release. That’s near the intersection of Airport Boulevard and John N. Hardee Expressway.

Nowinski was wearing a mask and was armed with a shotgun when he broke in to the house after being dropped off by Joel Adolphus Hendrix III, the sheriff’s department said.

“He was there to steal a safe and struck three people with the butt of his shotgun before he was shot in the chest,” Sheriff Jay Koon said in a news release.

During the armed robbery, Nowinski was shot and tried to escape from the area, the sheriff’s department said.

Deputies who tracked him down “a short distance from the house,” treated Nowinski’s injuries then took him to an area hospital, according to the release.

Once he was cleared to for release from the hospital, Nowinski was immediately arrested and taken to jail, the sheriff’s department said.

Nowinski was charged with armed robbery, three counts of assault and battery, burglary, criminal conspiracy, four counts of kidnapping and possessing a weapon during a violent crime, according to the release.

For his part in the crime Hendrix was charged with armed robbery, three counts of assault and battery, burglary, criminal conspiracy, and four counts of kidnapping after the 26-year-old Cassatt resident was arrested Thursday, per the release.

Both Hendrix and Nowinski are being held in the detention center, the sheriff’s department said.

