Student removed from Lexington school after threatening texts found, district says

A student was removed from all Lexington District One schools after sending threatening text messages, the school district said Thursday.

A parent found “alarming texts” on their child’s cell phone Wednesday, and reported them to the Lexington Police Department, the school district said in a news release.

The texts about Lexington Middle School “could be interpreted as a threat,” according to the news release.

The student did not attend Lexington Middle School, and is enrolled at Meadow Glen Middle School, the school district said.

After the the district’s Safety and Emergency Services office was informed, the student was removed from Meadow Glen and is not allowed on any Lexington One property, according to the news release.

The student is also banned from attending any Lexington One events, the district said.

“Lexington District One does not tolerate this kind of behavior and feels that every child deserves a safe learning environment,” the school district said in the release.

The school district said it has recommended that the student should be expelled.

The district said it encourages students and parents to report any safety concerns to a administrators, resource officers, counselors, teachers or other employees.

There is also a tip line where safety concerns can be reported anonymously by texting 803-636-8317, or emailing 1607@alert1.us.com.

“The safety and well-being of our students and staff is our highest priority,” the school district said.