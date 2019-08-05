South Carolina

‘We’ve never seen anything like that’: Watch sharks feeding off Myrtle Beach’s coastline

Sharks look for a snack off Myrtle Beach’s coast

Sharks tried to grab a quick bite to eat of fish just off the Myrtle Beach coast on Monday. A witnesses captured the scene on video. By
Up Next
Sharks tried to grab a quick bite to eat of fish just off the Myrtle Beach coast on Monday. A witnesses captured the scene on video. By

Shark Week might have passed, but it didn’t stop some Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, visitors from getting a show on Monday morning when numerous sharks jumped from the water in a feeding frenzy.

“We’ve never seen anything like that,” Tara Savedge said. “That was amazing.”

Savedge said she was with her family near 52nd Avenue North around 10:30 a.m. Monday. Her husband noticed fish jumping in the water and figured something disturbed them. They called in their son and nephew who were playing in the water.

Grabbing her cellphone, Savedge started to record the scene and saw sharks jumping out of the water as well.

“It looked like hundreds of fish jumped up at once,” she said.

The frenzy was close enough that people could have been swimming in that area, said Savedge, who is visiting Myrtle Beach from Virginia. Lifeguards cleared the area to ensure everyone was safe, she said. The kids returned to the water after a bit, somewhat fearless about the scene that unfolded moments earlier.

“It was really cool to see,” Savedge said.

Related stories from Hilton Head Island Packet
Profile Image of Alex Lang
Alex Lang
Alex Lang is the True Crime reporter for The Sun News covering the legal system and how crime impacts local residents. He says letting residents know if they are safe is a vital role of a newspaper. Alex has covered crime in Detroit, Iowa, New York City, West Virginia and now Horry County.
  Comments  