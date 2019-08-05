‘We’ve never seen anything like that’: Watch sharks feeding off Myrtle Beach’s coastline

Sharks look for a snack off Myrtle Beach’s coast Sharks tried to grab a quick bite to eat of fish just off the Myrtle Beach coast on Monday. A witnesses captured the scene on video. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Sharks tried to grab a quick bite to eat of fish just off the Myrtle Beach coast on Monday. A witnesses captured the scene on video.

Shark Week might have passed, but it didn’t stop some Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, visitors from getting a show on Monday morning when numerous sharks jumped from the water in a feeding frenzy.

“We’ve never seen anything like that,” Tara Savedge said. “That was amazing.”

Savedge said she was with her family near 52nd Avenue North around 10:30 a.m. Monday. Her husband noticed fish jumping in the water and figured something disturbed them. They called in their son and nephew who were playing in the water.

Grabbing her cellphone, Savedge started to record the scene and saw sharks jumping out of the water as well.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Island Packet content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

“It looked like hundreds of fish jumped up at once,” she said.

The frenzy was close enough that people could have been swimming in that area, said Savedge, who is visiting Myrtle Beach from Virginia. Lifeguards cleared the area to ensure everyone was safe, she said. The kids returned to the water after a bit, somewhat fearless about the scene that unfolded moments earlier.

“It was really cool to see,” Savedge said.