York man arrested again for Peeping Tom; cellphone photos show more cases, police say

A York man accused of being a Peeping Tom while peeking into a neighbor’s bathroom window in April now faces more charges after police said he was taking pictures since February.

Adam Daniel Cobb, 35, was arrested again over the weekend on four new charges of voyeurism, said Det. Kevin Hoffman of the York Police Department.

Cobb now faces five counts of peeping/voyeurism and could potentially face as much as 15 years in a South Carolina prison.

Cobb was arrested in late April after he was accused of sneaking the pictures of a female victim at a neighborhood near the intersection of S.C. 49 and S.C. 5 where Cobb lived at the time. Police were called when noises were heard outside the home.

Cobb has since moved from the neighborhood, Hoffman said.

The Herald is not naming the street or neighborhood to protect the identity of the victim.

After Cobb was charged with eavesdropping, peeping and voyeurism in late April, he was released in early May on a $3,000 bond, court records show

Investigators determined from forensic evidence seized from Cob’s cellphone that he had engaged in illegal voyeurism four other times, Hoffman said.

“The continuing investigation showed evidence that this had gone on from February four other times until his arrest,” Hoffman said.

There have been no incidents since April, Hoffman said.

Voyeurism, also called Peeping Tom, is against the law in South Carolina. The charge carries a maximum of three years for each conviction.

The cases against Cobb remain pending. No trial date has been set.