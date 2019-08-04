16-year-old shot, crashes into tree after stealing car for ‘chop shop,’ SC police say

Watch how officers are trained for high speed chases Kevin Butler with the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy's police pursuit training class demonstrates how police officers train to drive when responding to a call or during a pursuit. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Kevin Butler with the South Carolina Criminal Justice Academy's police pursuit training class demonstrates how police officers train to drive when responding to a call or during a pursuit.

A 16-year-old in South Carolina was shot after stealing a car early Sunday morning, media outlets report.

North Charleston police responded to a report of shots heard at St. Ives Road and Greenridge Road around 3 a.m. Sunday and were waved over to a nearby gas station by a group of people, WCBD reported.

There they found the teen on the ground with gunshot wounds and a vehicle with bullet holes that had crashed into a tree, according to WCIV.

The teen told police that she had stolen the car for a “chop shop” and was then chased and shot at by “several people and occupants of other vehicles,” according to WCSC.

The teen was taken to the hospital and the people involved were questioned, WCIV reported.

The shots were fired on Greenridge Road, near Northwoods Baptists Church, and utility boxes in the area were damaged during the chase, WCSC reported.

Police are investigating and charges are pending, WCBD reported.