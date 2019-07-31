Enjoy ghouls, monsters and roller coasters? Vote for SCarowinds for USA Today 10 Best

Carowinds launches Copperhead Strike coaster Carowinds launched Copperhead Strike, the Carolinas’ first double-launch roller coaster, Thursday with its first riders, fireworks and samples of eats from the park’s new Blue Ridge Country Kitchen. The 2019 season kicks off this weekend. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Carowinds launched Copperhead Strike, the Carolinas’ first double-launch roller coaster, Thursday with its first riders, fireworks and samples of eats from the park’s new Blue Ridge Country Kitchen. The 2019 season kicks off this weekend.

Ghouls, monsters and zombies take over the Carowinds theme park every fall.

Scarowinds could earn the park a place in USA Today’s 2019 10Best Readers’ Choice travel awards for the Best Theme Park Halloween Event, a release states.

Residents can vote for SCarowinds on USA Today’s website. Votes can be cast once a day through noon Aug. 26.

Winners will be announced Sept. 6.

During SCarowinds, the theme park is transformed with decorations, 16 haunted attractions and more than 500 traveling monsters waiting to scare visitors, according to Carowinds. Themed haunted houses and walk-through areas include Zombie High School, haunted Fleet Street and Silver Scream Studios.

Carowinds is located on the South Carolina-North Carolina state line, between Fort Mill and Charlotte.

Other nominees include Halloweekends at Cedar Point in Ohio, Halloween Haunt at Kings Dominion in Virginia, Great Pumpkin Luminights at Dollywood in Pigeon Forge, Tenn., Fright Fest at Six Flags in New Jersey and Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios in California.