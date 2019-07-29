Swimmer never resurfaced on SC river and now a body’s been found, cops say

How to save yourself from drowning Don't be the river’s next victim. Use the Sacramento Drowning Accident Rescue Team’s tips to save yourself from drowning. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Don't be the river’s next victim. Use the Sacramento Drowning Accident Rescue Team’s tips to save yourself from drowning.

A body was found after an hours-long search for a boater who went swimming in a South Carolina river and vanished, officials say.

Divers started searching the Edisto River near Cottageville on Sunday after the boater went into the water and didn’t come back to the surface, WCIV reports.

It happened when the person was swimming toward a disabled boat, according to WCSC.

Crews focused their efforts near Good Hope Landing and looked for hours before finding a body, the Colleton County Sheriff’s Office announced Sunday night on Facebook.

The discovery was made about 5 feet under water and a few yards from where the boater was last seen, WCSC reports. Officials are investigating the incident as a “possible drowning,” according to the station.

The recovered body — which hasn’t been identified — is “believed to be that of the missing boater,” Colleton County authorities say.

The sheriff’s office says it received help from Colleton County Fire Rescue and the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources.

Cottageville is about 40 miles northwest of Charleston.