Man, 47, found dead on boat in Lake Wylie. York County Sheriff’s Office investigating

York County water safety expert gives tips on how boaters can stay safe on the lake More than 3,500 people drowned from 2005-2014 in the U.S., according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. May is drowning prevention month. York County water safety expert Sgt. Brent Mabry gives tips on how to stay safe on the water. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK More than 3,500 people drowned from 2005-2014 in the U.S., according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. May is drowning prevention month. York County water safety expert Sgt. Brent Mabry gives tips on how to stay safe on the water.

The York County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a man was found dead on a boat in Lake Wylie, according to the office.

York County’s public communications department received a call around 9:50 a.m. Friday that a man was found dead on a boat in the lake near Browns Point Drive, according to a statement from the sheriff’s office.

Lake enforcement officials found the boat and the body of a 47-year-old man, according to the statement. The York County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the death with the help of other agencies.

The identity of the man has not been released by the York County Coroner’s Office.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Island Packet content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Check back for updates.