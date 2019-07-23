South Carolina

Building collapses in downtown Conway, no injuries reported

Building collapses in downtown Conway

A building on Laurel Street near 2nd Ave in Downtown Conway collapsed on Tuesday afternoon, July 23, 2019. No injuries were reported immediately after the collapse.
A building on Laurel Street near 2nd Ave in Downtown Conway collapsed on Tuesday afternoon, July 23, 2019. No injuries were reported immediately after the collapse. By

A building collapsed on Laurel Street in Conway, though there were no reported injuries.

Crews were called to Laurel Street and Second Avenue near the Horry County courthouse just after 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. Conway spokeswoman Taylor Newell said the cause of the collapse at 209 Laurel Street was unknown.

The building was vacant and under renovations, Newell said.

Crews blocked off Laurel Street and asked people to avoid the area while they tended to the scene.

Megan Remillard said she was standing in a doorway of a nearby building when the collapse. She said she saw “a lot of dust” and heard a “loud boom.”

“[It] Sounded like something crashed into it, but no accident,” she said, adding that a golf cart was crushed under the debris.

