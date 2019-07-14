Driver killed in head-on crash on major Midlands highway, SC cops say

A driver was killed in a head-on collision on a highway running through the Midlands Sunday. The Wichita Eagle

One driver was killed and another was hospitalized following a Sunday collision on a Midlands highway, the South Carolina Highway Patrol said.

The deadly crash occurred around noon on Interstate 26, Trooper Joe Hovis said. It was in the eastbound lane of I-26, near the 63 mile marker, which is about six miles east of Newberry, according to Hovis.

The driver of a 2007 Honda ran off the left side of the road, crossed a grass median into westbound traffic where the vehicle crashed head on into a 2006 Infinity SUV, highway patrol reported.

The driver of the Honda was wearing a seat belt but died at the scene of the wreck, Hovis said.

The driver of the Infinity suffered injuries and was taken to an area hospital, according to highway patrol. That driver was also wearing a seat belt, Hovis reported.

Information on the Infinity driver’s condition was not available.

The driver of the Honda will not be publicly identified until the Newberry County Coroner has identified the family.

The collision caused a lane to be closed and led to traffic congestion in both directions of I-26 for hours, according to tweets from the South Carolina Department of Transportation. The lane did not reopen until nearly 3 p.m., SCDOT said on Twitter.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

