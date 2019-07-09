‘Suspicious packages’ force evacuation 1 mile from pipe bomb explosions, SC officials say

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A pair of “suspicious packages” forced the evacuation of a county government building in South Carolina, about 1 mile from the site of recent pipe bomb explosions at a courthouse, officials say.

The packages were found Tuesday morning on the roof of the Department of Social Services building in Pickens, WSPA reports.

Several first responders came to the scene, and state employees were evacuated from their office, according to WYFF and WHNS.

The discovery comes after two pipe bombs exploded Sunday night outside the Pickens County Courthouse and shattered the building’s windows.

Police haven’t arrested anyone in that case, according to WSPA.

This is a developing story and will updated as more information becomes available.