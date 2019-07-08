Man masturbates in woman’s yard after she rejects his offer to do yard work, SC cops say

Shawn Demetrius Clark was charged with indecent exposure. Spartanburg County Detention Center

A South Carolina man who masturbated in a woman’s yard after she declined his offer to rake leaves was arrested Sunday, the Spartanburg Police Department said.

Shawn Demetrius Clark went to a Spartanburg home Sunday morning and approached a woman who was outside with her dog, and offered to do yard work, police said in a news release.

The woman said she was not interested, but gave the 46-year-old Spartanburg man water in a Styrofoam cup after he asked for a drink, according to the news release.

She told police she thought Clark would leave because she was getting ready for church, but after walking into the neighboring yard, he returned to the back steps, according to the release.

From inside the home, the woman’s daughter said she saw Clark masturbate, police said.

When he was finished with the sex act, Clark tried to jump a fence in the backyard, but failed and was soon taken into custody by police, according to the news release.

Clark refused to cooperate, declining to give officers his name and was “unruly and passively resisted being cuffed,” police said in the release.

Police then discovered that Clark’s “shorts were unzipped, and his genitals were exposed,” according to the news release.

He was arrested and taken to the Spartanburg County Detention Center, where he was charged with sexual exposure, police said. Clark remains behind bars after his bond was set at $5,000 for the indecent act, jail records show.

