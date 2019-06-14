‘Just die’: York man slapped elderly mother, stole Social Security money, police say

Elder Abuse in the Community Local experts say more resources need to be devoted to stopping elder abuse that happens outside nursing homes. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Local experts say more resources need to be devoted to stopping elder abuse that happens outside nursing homes.

A York County son has been arrested after he slapped his elderly mother, stole her money, then told her he wished she would “just die,” police said.

Harvey Micah Barlow, 44, was charged Friday with abuse of a vulnerable adult and exploitation of a vulnerable adult, arrest warrants show.

Deputies responded June 7 to a referral from S.C. Department of Social Services, records show. The woman, 85, was seeking medical attention last week for several broken ribs, a sheriff’s office report stated. Barlow was charged after a week-long investigation by Det. Joey Wallace of the York County Sheriff’s Office.





“Abuse in any form is sad and deplorable - it’s even more disturbing when the abuse comes at the hands of a family member,” said York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson. “We’re once again thankful that our system of reporting brought this suffering victim to our attention. We were able to get her out of the horrible situation she was in.”

The woman told deputies her son had physically assaulted her by slapping her in the face, and pushing and shoving her down, deputies said.

The woman also was verbally taunted, deputies said.

“Barlow was verbally and emotionally abusing her by telling her he wished that she would just die,” the incident report states.

The woman told deputies Barlow stole her money and used it to pay for a girlfriend’s vehicle and other expenses.

“Barlow exploited his elderly mother by taking her Social Security income each month,” the arrest warrant for exploitation of a vulnerable adult states.





Both charges are felonies and carry penalties of up to five years in prison for each conviction, South Carolina law shows.

Barlow in in the York County jail awaiting a bond hearing.