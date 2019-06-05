‘It hurts.’ Hopes dashed for SC Methodists open to LBGT clergy, same-sex marriage

Two Rivers Church just outside of Charleston, S.C., is openly inclusive of LGBT members and lay leaders. Provided photo

Progressive Methodists in South Carolina hoping for a more inclusive church had their hopes dashed Wednesday.

A petition aimed at urging United Methodist Church leadership to allow same-sex marriage and the ordination of openly gay clergy was ruled out of order during the South Carolina Conference’s five-day annual gathering in Greenville.

Other petitions aimed at settling a rift within the United Methodist Church over whether to allow same-sex marriage and gay clergy also were ruled out order at this week’s meeting.

“These petitions were written in good compassion (and) faithful ministry, and there’s sadness among us that we did not get to discuss these petitions,” said Rev. John Culp, a retired pastor from Columbia, addressing Bishop L. Jonathan Holston during the conference after Holston ruled the petition out of order.

“But, still it hurts, because we all have lesbian and homosexual friends, and we hate to see the church closed to dialogue,” Culp said. “My church, my Christ, loves everyone.”

Supporters could still take the petitions before the United Methodist’s rule-making body, set to reconvene in 2020, but would have to do so without the endorsement of the South Carolina Conference of the United Methodist Church.

Holston opened the annual conference on Sunday “hoping to set a tone of conciliation, rather than rancor,” in anticipated debate over decisions about human sexuality made during the 2019 General Conference, according to a press release.

“It is my hope, as we go forth back in our districts and our churches, we do not stop having the conversations that are important for us to be the church we need to be,” Holston said during the conference in response to Culp’s comments to delegates. “We as a church need to be in conversation with each other. We need to find a civil and most direct way to speak with each other, and not at each other.”

In February, the rule-making body of the Church affirmed and strengthened the denomination’s bans on “self-avowed practicing” gay clergy and same-sex marriage.

The vote has caused divisions in and among U.S. Methodist churches, with congregations on either side of the issue ready to cut ties, according to news reports.

No South Carolina church, though, has formally requested to leave the denomination since the Church’s lawmaking body approved procedures for local churches to disaffiliate from the denomination in April, according to the S.C. Conference.

Supporters of ending the prohibition on same-sex marriage and LGBT clergy say the bans are threatening the longevity of the church, alienating LGBTQ congregants and clergy when the Church, facing historic declines in membership in the United States, should be pushing to be more inclusive.

United Methodists lost more than 16,000 members in the past decade, according to statewide church statistics, following a trend among major Protestant denominations in the state.

Current Methodist doctrine holds that all people have sacred worth. But it also says the “practice of homosexuality is incompatible with Christian teaching” and prohibits “self-avowed practicing homosexuals” from being “certified as candidates, ordained as ministers, or appointed to serve in The United Methodist Church.”

The annual gathering of some 2,000 clergy and lay delegates is scheduled to run through Thursday.