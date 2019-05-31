South Carolina
Dear readers: What issues matter to you most heading into 2020? Take our survey
As The State gears up for covering the 2020 election cycle — races for the White House, Congress and the State House — we want to hear from you.
What issues matter most to you and your local community? What national issues are you most interested in? Do you wish you could impact what your local paper is covering during the presidential election?
Take our confidential survey. Let us know what you think.
