Carolina Country Music Fest: How to get around Myrtle Beach during the four-day event

Another traffic pattern will be put in place next weekend as thousands of country music fans flock to Myrtle Beach to see big-name stars Florida Georgia Line, Thomas Rhett, Alabama and others perform at the Carolina Country Music Fest.

The four-day outdoor music festival has become one of the most anticipated events each year for Myrtle Beach. With the event attracting over 30,000 county music lovers last year, Myrtle Beach police are gearing up for the June 6-9 festival along Ocean Boulevard at the former Myrtle Beach Pavilion property.





Police hosted an informational forum Thursday morning outlining the traffic pattern that will be implemented between Ocean Boulevard and Kings Highway from 8th Avenue North to 9th Avenue North during the busy CCMF weekend to ensure safety and monitor traffic.





“The keyword on roadways is going to be patience,” Capt. Joey Crosby said. “We’re going to have a lot of congestion, the roadways are going to be busy, the keyword here is going to be patience and give yourself plenty of time.”

Ocean Boulevard will be closed Wednesday morning between 8th and 9th Avenue North as officers prepare for the event, Crosby said. Traffic restrictions will then go into effect at 4 p.m. on Thursday and at noon Friday to Sunday.





Traffic moving north on Ocean Boulevard will turn onto 7th Avenue North. All traffic heading west on 7th Avenue North will have to turn right at Kings Highway. Traffic officers will be placed at intersections to ensure traffic moves swiftly, Crosby said.

While 8th Avenue North and the eastbound lane on 9th Avenue North will remain closed starting Thursday morning, drivers will be allowed to drive southbound on 9th Avenue North until 3 p.m. when traffic will flow west toward Mr. Joe White Avenue. Police will then divert traffic at Mr. Joe White Avenue westbound to Kings Highway detour, Crosby said.





Cars traveling northbound on Ocean Boulevard during the daytime hours until 3 p.m. will be allowed to turn up 9th Avenue North to Kings Highway.

Rideshare services can be found at 9th Avenue North between Kings Highway and Oak Street, with the shuttle service for those parking at former Myrtle Square Mall site picking up and dropping off near the Pavilion. Festival attendees can visit Ground Zero on Chester Street for any ticket inquiries with police providing short-term parking across the street.





If Ocean Boulevard becomes congested, Crosby said police will aim to alleviate traffic at 16th Avenue North.





To avoid any confusion, Crosby said, there will be signage strategically placed throughout the city to inform residents and visitors of the traffic pattern, advising alternate routes to avoid the downtown. There will also be a heavy police presence along Ocean Boulevard, at the festival and the surrounding areas.





“We realize this is a very busy weekend for us traditionally,” Crosby said. “Our messaging this week to our motorists is going to be please be patient, give yourself additional time and please plan ahead.”





The more than 30 confirmed bands and artists will perform across two stages with the festival kicking off on June 6 with Morgan Evans, Travis Denning, Gyth Rigdon, Dee Jay Silver and Alabama, who will celebrate their 50th anniversary in the city their career began.





Check out the rest of the line-up below:

Friday

Coors Light Main Stage

Dierks Bentley

Brothers Osborne

Randy Houser

Jimmie Allen

Gabby Barrett

Dee Jay Silver

Smithfield

American Anthem Stage

High Valley

Sweet Tea Trio

Ryan Trotti

Battle of the Bands Winner

Saturday

Coors Light Main Stage

Florida Georgia Line

Dan + Shay

Cam

Gone West

Delta Rae

Dee Jay Silver

Warrick McZeke

American Anthem Stage

Mitchell Tenpenny

Trea Landon

Kevin Mac Ft. Yesterday’s Wine

Battle of the Bands Winner

Sunday

Coors Light Main Stage

Thomas Rhett

Dustin Lynch

Midland

Rhett Atkins

Dylan Schneider

Dee Jay Silver

John Gurney

American Anthem Stage

Filmore

Matt Stell

Battle of the Bands Winner

Battle of the Bands Winner





The fifth annual Carolina Country Music Fest will take place at 812 N. Ocean Blvd. starting June 6 and concluding on June 9. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.carolinacountrymusicfest.com.